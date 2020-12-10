Davis Polk, Cooley take the lead in SPAC-meets-cannabis Weedmaps deal

Combining three of 2020’s dankest business trends - cannabis, SPACs and tech - Cooley and Davis Polk & Wardwell got the legal work on cannabis sales locator Weedmaps’ deal to go public through a blank-check merger that values the combined company at $1.5 billion.

Weedmaps parent WM Holding Company turned to Cooley for the transaction, announced Thursday. Special purpose acquisition company Silver Spike Acquisition Corp. tapped Davis Polk.

