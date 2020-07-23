The coronavirus put a freeze on law firm mergers. Will we see a spring thaw?

Seven months into 2020, the landscape for law firm mergers looks more barren than it has in a decade, aside from a handful of deals inked before the pandemic struck.

But even amid the merger lull - which follows a banner 2019 - industry watchers are eying the horizon for a potential uptick late this year and into the next. Some firms are reigniting possible growth discussions that were tabled as coronavirus shutdowns crippled client demand and derailed in-person meetings, consultants said. Other firms, hit hard by the crisis or sensing opportunity, may be lured into negotiations anew.

