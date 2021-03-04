New Gibson Dunn chair takes the lead on Square deal to buy Jay-Z's Tidal

Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher is advising Square, Inc. in its $297 million cash and stock purchase of a majority stake in Shawn “Jay-Z” Carter’s Tidal. The music streaming service is being represented by Reed Smith and Cummings & Lockwood.

The deal, announced Thursday, will make original artists and performers on the platform the “second largest group of shareholders,” Square CEO Jack Dorsey said on Twitter, which he also runs.

