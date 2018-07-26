FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 8:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Qatar First Bank sells 20 pct stake in Memorial Health Group -statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL, July 26 (Reuters) - Qatar First Bank sold its 20 percent stake in Turkey’s Memorial Health Group to majority shareholder Turgut Aydin and his family, Memorial said in a statement on Thursday.

Aydin and his family now own 80 percent of the shares in the group, it said, adding that the other 20 percent share belongs to U.K.-based Argus Capital.

The shares will be transferred after the deal is approved by Turkey’s competition authority, it said. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen Editing by David Dolan)

