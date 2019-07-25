Financials
July 25, 2019 / 1:23 PM / Updated an hour ago

S.Africa's Momentum Metropolitan to buy Alexander Forbe's short-term insurance unit

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South African insurer Momentum Metropolitan is to acquire the short-term insurance business of financial services group Alexander Forbes for around 1.94 billion rand ($138.68 million), the two companies said on Thursday.

Momentum Metropolitan said in a stock exchange statement that the unit was a well-run insurance business with a stable and experienced management team, and that there was a strong cultural fit for the unit within its broader business.

$1 = 13.9894 rand Reporting by Emma Rumney; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below