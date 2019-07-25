S.Africa's Momentum Metropolitan to buy Alexander Forbe's short-term insurance unit

JOHANNESBURG, July 25 (Reuters) - South African insurer Momentum Metropolitan is to acquire the short-term insurance business of financial services group Alexander Forbes for around 1.94 billion rand ($138.68 million), the two companies said on Thursday.

Momentum Metropolitan said in a stock exchange statement that the unit was a well-run insurance business with a stable and experienced management team, and that there was a strong cultural fit for the unit within its broader business.