Spain's NH Hotels aims for higher takeover price from Thai group Minor

MADRID, June 21 (Reuters) - Spain’s NH Hotel Group will aim to extract a higher takeover price from Thai hospitality and food company Minor International, its chairman said on Thursday.

The 6.40 euros ($7.38) per share Minor is offering did not reflect the real value of the company, NH chairman Alfredo Fernandez told a shareholders meeting in Madrid.

Fernandez added that analysts value the Spanish company at 6.90 euros per share. ($1 = 0.8668 euros) (Reporting by Robert Hetz Writing by Isla Binnie Editing by Paul Day)