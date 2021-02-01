Big tech M&A partner returns to Wilson Sonsini from Goodwin to co-lead practice

Corporate partner Michael Russell is returning to Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati from Goodwin Procter to co-lead its M&A practice, the firm announced on Monday.

Goodwin’s corporate practices kept the firm busy in 2020. The Boston-based, tech and life-sciences-focused firm advised on more U.S.-involved mergers and acquisitions than any other firm besides Kirkland & Ellis last year, according to Refinitiv, as M&A and capital markets lawyers with the right clientele saw little pandemic slowdown.

