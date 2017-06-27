FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wells Fargo to sell commercial insurance business
Sections
Featured
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Business
JPMorgan's card gamble squeezes competitors
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Business
Kobe Steel's cheating engulfs more divisions
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
World
Apple urged to drop apps that play up Philippine drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#U.S. Legal News
June 27, 2017 / 1:56 PM / in 4 months

Wells Fargo to sell commercial insurance business

Diptendu Lahiri

2 Min Read

June 27 (Reuters) - Wells Fargo & Co said on Tuesday it agreed to sell its commercial insurance business to private insurer USI Insurance Services, as the third-largest U.S. bank plans to focus on core banking products and services.

The financial terms of the deal, expected to close in the fourth quarter, were not disclosed by the companies.

The deal comes at a time when the bank is recovering from a sales scandal last year that damaged its reputation.

Wells Fargo has doubled its cost-cutting target after expenses soared in the aftermath of the scandal.

The sales abuses in the bank’s branch banking operation led to a $190 million regulatory settlement, launches of other government probes, the firing of several bankers and the departure of CEO John Stumpf.

Wells Fargo plans to reduce expenses by another $2 billion through the end of 2019, on top of a $2 billion cost-cutting target the management previously announced.

The bank said on Tuesday its personal insurance business will report into consumer lending to serve retail customers.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.