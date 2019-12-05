CORRECTED-Saudi Arabian miner Ma'aden eyes $5 bln Waad al-Shamal debt refinancing

(Fixes project name in headline)

By Dahlia Nehme

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian Mining Co (Ma’aden) is considering full or partial refinancing of debt it raised for the Waad al-Shamal project, which is about $5 billion in total, its chief executive said on Thursday.

“We are looking at different options, whether we refinance the whole thing or partially. We are still in the early stages on that one. Our goal is to do it next year,” Ma’aden CEO Darren Davis told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Dubai.