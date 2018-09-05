FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 5, 2018 / 2:17 PM / Updated 21 minutes ago

Oil trader Mabanaft opens distillates office in Houston

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 5 (Reuters) -

* Hamburg-based oil trader Mabanaft has started trading distillates, such as diesel, in Houston, United States, a spokesman for the company said

* The new office became active in August. The firm already has offices in Europe and Singapore

* Mabanaft has over 2,000 employees and is the trading division of privately-held Marquard & Bahls

* Mabanaft trades refined products, and in 2017 its sales volume was about 27.2 million tonnes, according to its website

* Apart from trading, Mabanaft is also involved in retail with 690 service stations and bunkering (Reporting by Ron Bousso and Julia Payne; Editing by Mark Potter)

