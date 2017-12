Dec 1 - Casinos in the world’s biggest gambling hub of Macau posted a 22.6 percent revenue jump in November from a year earlier, marking the sixteenth consecutive month of growth, government data showed on Friday.

Revenue reached 23 billion patacas ($2.87 billion), data from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination Bureau showed. That compared with analyst growth estimates of 16 to 22 percent. ($1 = 8.0260 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Sunil Nair)