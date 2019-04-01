Macau casino revenues dip 0.4 percent in March

Market News
April 1, (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dipped 0.4 percent in March year-on-year as slowing economic growth and the Sino-U.S. trade war turned off high-roller gamblers.

March’s figure was 25.8 billion patacas ($3.2 billion), Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination posted on Monday. The figure was in line with analyst expectations of flat growth to a drop of 6 percent, and beat February’s monthly haul of 25.4 billion patacas. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Stephen Coates)

