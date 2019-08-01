Market News
August 1, 2019 / 5:02 AM / Updated an hour ago

Macau casino revenues fall 3.5% y/y in July

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 3.5% in July from a year earlier, due to tempered demand from high rollers amid a slowdown in the world’s second-largest economy and a trade war with the United States.

Revenue was 24.5 billion patacas ($3.04 billion) in July, Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination said on Thursday. The figure was just below analyst expectations of a 3% drop to 3% rise. ($1 = 8.0620 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
