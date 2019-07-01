Macau casino revenues up 5.9% in June

July 1, (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 5.9% in June year on year, as sentiment to gamble saw an uptick in the world’s largest gambling hub.

June’s figure was 23.8 billion patacas ($2.95 billion), according to Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination. The figure was ahead of analyst expectations of a gain of 1-3% but was down from May’s monthly haul of 25.95 billion patacas.

As the special administrative region marks 20 years since its handover from Portuguese rule, slower mainland economic growth, a weaker yuan and a simmering trade war threaten to derail growth. ($1 = 8.0710 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)