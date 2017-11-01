FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Macau casinos post 22 pct growth in Oct gambling revenue yr/yr
November 1, 2017 / 5:12 AM / in 2 hours

Macau casinos post 22 pct growth in Oct gambling revenue yr/yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the world’s biggest casino hub Macau jumped 22 percent in October, the 15th consecutive month of growth in the Chinese territory with robust demand gaining an additional boost from a national holiday week.

Macau, a former Portuguese colony located on China’s southern coast, is the only place in the country where casino gambling is legal.

Government data on Wednesday showed monthly gambling revenue was 26.6 billion patacas ($3.3 billion), higher than analysts’ expectations of growth between 13 percent and 18 percent, and the highest revenue figure since 2014. ($1 = 8.0230 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

