Macau gambling revenue up 8.5 pct in Nov

HONG KONG, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 8.5 percent in November from a year earlier to 25 billion patacas ($3.1 billion), bolstered by solid demand from Chinese punters keen to play in the country’s only legal casino hub.

November marked the 28th consecutive monthly rise, and the fastest since August, despite growing macroeconomic concerns in China that have dented sentiment in the high-end VIP segment.