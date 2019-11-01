Company News
November 1, 2019 / 4:38 AM / Updated 9 minutes ago

Macau casino revenue drops 3.2% in October

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau dropped 3.2%in October year on year, hit by tempered demand from high-roller gamblers due to slowing economic growth amid the Sino-U.S. trade war and protests in neighbouring Hong Kong.

October’s figure of 26.4 billion patacas ($3.27 billion) comes after China celebrated its 70th anniversary of the founding of the People’s Republic at the start of the month. Typically high-roller customers stay away during national holiday periods, leading to lower VIP gaming revenues.

The figure was in line with analyst expectations of a drop of 3% to flat growth and up from September’s monthly haul of 22.1 billion patacas. ($1 = 8.0690 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
