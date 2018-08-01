FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 1, 2018 / 4:55 AM / Updated an hour ago

Macau gambling revenues jump 10 percent in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 - Gambling revenue in the Chinese territory of Macau rose 10.3 percent in July from a year ago period, bolstered by demand from Chinese betters keen to play in the country’s only legal casino hub.

July marks the 24th month of consecutive revenue gain in the former Portuguese colony after it plunged to five-year lows due to slowing economic growth and a widespread crackdown on corruption starting in 2014.

Figures from Macau’s Gaming Inspection and Coordination bureau showed on Wednesday revenues were up from the month of June, reaching 25.3 billion patacas ($3.14 billion) versus analyst expectations of 5-13 percent growth.

$1 = 8.0210 patacas $1 = 8.0570 patacas Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Vyas Mohan

