HONG KONG, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 94.5% in August year-on-year with casinos reeling from a lack of visitors to the world’s biggest casino hub, despite a loosening of quarantine restrictions which have only seen a modest rise in gamblers.

August’s revenue figure of 1.3 billion patacas ($163.01 million) was in-line with analysts’ expectations of a drop of around 95 percent. (Reporting by Farah Master; Editing by Kim Coghill)