Emerging Markets

Macau's gambling revenues drop 65.8% in December, 79.3% in 2020

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: A general view shows casinos and hotels following the coronavirus outbreak in Macau, China February 5, 2020. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau plunged 65.8% in December year-on-year, a less severe drop than in recent months as the world’s largest casino hub saw a pick-up in visitors from its key market - mainland China.

December’s revenues were 7.8 billion patacas ($976.71 million), according to data released by Macau’s government on Friday.

Gambling revenues for the full year dropped 79.3%, reflecting the hit from the coronavirus pandemic which prompted widespread travel restrictions. ($1=7.9860 patacas)

Reporting by Alun John: Editing by Neil Fullick

