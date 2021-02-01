Macau's gambling revenues in January drop 63.7% as visitors decline

Feb 1 - Gambling revenue in Macau in January dropped 63.7% from a year earlier the world’s biggest casino hub struggled to boost visitors from its key market of mainland China because of a rise in COVID-19 cases across the border.

January’s figure was 8 billion patacas ($1.00 billion)according to figures released by the Macau government on Monday.

Gaming revenues have slumped for the past year because of coronavirus travel restrictions.