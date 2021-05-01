Macau's gambling revenues surges 11-fold in April

HONG KONG, May 1(Reuters) - Gambling revenue in Macau surged 11-fold in April, up 1,014.4% year-on-year as the world’s biggest casino hub saw a pick up in visitors from its key market mainland China following a relaxation of coronavirus measures that limited travel

April’s figure was 8.4 billion patacas ($1.05 billion) according to data released by Macau’s government on Saturday, the highest monthly toll this year.

Gaming revenues slumped in 2020 due to coronavirus travel restrictions. ($1 = 7.9960 patacas) (Reporting by Farah Master; editing by Richard Pullin)