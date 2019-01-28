Macedonia 2025 euro-denominated bond at 1-yr high on name change accord

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Macedonia’s 2025 sovereign bond hit a one-year high on Monday after Greece ratified a landmark name change accord, ending a decades-old dispute and opening the way for the ex-Yugoslav republic to join the European Union and NATO.

The settlement between Athens and Skopje over the use of the term “Macedonia” ends a 28-year old row by renaming the tiny Balkan state “Republic of North Macedonia” to differentiate from Greece’s northern province of Macedonia.

The country’s euro-denominated bond rose to 101.293 cents with yields slipping to 2.514 percent, according to Tradeweb data.

Meanwhile Greek 10-year borrowing costs dropped to a four-month after the parliament approved the deal on Friday.