What's in a name? Macedonia bonds race to one-year highs

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Investors piled into Macedonian bonds on Monday after Greek lawmakers approved a name change accord which is seen paving the way for the ex-Yugoslav republic to join NATO and possibly the European Union, making it the region’s latest turnaround story.

The settlement between Athens and Skopje over the use of the term “Macedonia” ends a 28-year row by renaming the tiny Balkan state “Republic of North Macedonia” to differentiate from Greece’s northern province of Macedonia.

Macedonia’s sovereign bonds scaled multi-month highs, with the issue maturing in 2025 hitting a one-year high. The bond has risen some 3.5 cents in price in the past 10 days, according to Tradeweb data.

Bond prices slipped a touch as the session progressed, however, snapping a stellar run that saw most issues chalk up gains for around nine straight sessions.

“Macedonia is a credit that is moving in the right direction,” said Mark Dowding, a senior portfolio manager a BlueBay Asset Management, a $59.6 billion fund. “After the accord, we can see the country being included in NATO and by extension, a candidate for EU accession before too long.”

Macedonia won its EU candidacy status in 2005, but accession talks have been blocked by Greece due to the name dispute. Athens had also blocked its NATO membership.

The International Monetary Fund urged Skopje in November to seize the prospect of faster EU integration and push ahead with reforms to strengthen governance, the rule of law and the judicial system, and to tackle tax evasion.

The IMF projects Macedonia’s economy will grow 2.8 percent in 2019, after 2 percent last year. Growth is expected to accelerate to 3.5 percent over the medium term, based on planned infrastructure investment and stronger exports, the IMF added.

“Especially, EU accession will come with a lot of reform demands and it improves governance as well,” said Trieu Pham, EM sovereign debt strategist at ING. “EU membership prospects are seen as a net-net positive.”

While bonds issued by the country, which has a population of 2 million, have had a stellar run in the past days, more gains could come, Pham predicted.

“There is still positive momentum going forward over the next few weeks with the signing of the accession protocol to NATO and comments about the start of the EU accession talks by mid-year.”

Western governments see NATO and European Union membership for the Western Balkan countries as the best way to stabilise a region still recovering from armed conflicts in the 1990s.