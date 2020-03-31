Mack-Cali says it won't re-nominate directors elected in 2019 proxy contest

BOSTON, March 31 (Reuters) - Mack-Cali Realty Corp said it will not re-nominate the four directors who were elected to the real estate investment trust’s board last year after investment firm Bow Street proposed them in a proxy contest.

The company said it hired a search firm to replace the four people it won’t re-nominate. Bow Street said on Tuesday that the company’s decision, announced late on Monday, signals a “blatant disregard” for corporate governance principles.

“The Board has determined that the Annual Meeting Committee will comprise all of the Company’s directors other than the Bow Street Nominees,” Mack-Cali said in a statement.

A search firm has been hired to find qualified candidates to replace the four, “who have agreed to be nominated on Bow Street’s slate and have explicitly endorsed and sought to advance Bow Street’s self-interested agenda,” the company said.

The decision is sure to ratchet up tensions between the two sides as they face off in their second proxy contest in two years.

After winning four seats in 2019, Bow Street is back again with plans to try and gain a majority on the 11-member board.

Less than three weeks ago Bow Street called for the ouster of Mack-Cali’s chief executive and said it has nominated four additional directors and has re-nominated its four directors elected at the 2019 annual meeting.

The New York-based investment firm owns a 4.5% stake in Jersey City, New Jersey-headquartered Mack-Cali.

Bow Street is agitating anew because it feels that last year’s new directors were unable to sway legacy directors when big decisions needed to be made.

“The Board’s unprecedented action not to re-nominate directors who received near-unanimous support from shareholders less than a year ago demonstrates this Board’s blatant disregard for even the most basic principles of corporate governance,” Bow Street managing partners Akiva Katz and Howard Shainker said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Shareholders should be deeply concerned by this Board’s obvious fear of four highly qualified, independent shareholder advocates,” they said. (Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)