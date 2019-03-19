Macquarie agrees sale of Poland's Gdansk port terminal

WARSAW, March 19 (Reuters) - A consortium of investors including Poland’s sovereign wealth fund PFR has agreed to buy the country’s largest container terminal in Gdansk from the infrastructure fund of Australia’s Macquarie in a deal worth more than 5 billion zlotys ($1.32 billion), the companies said on Tuesday.

The container terminal had a capacity of 1.9 million Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units (TEUs) in 2018.

Macquarie launched a sale of the terminal, which sources said in December could be valued at around 1.5 billion euros ($1.7 billion), last year with the help of Goldman Sachs . ($1 = 3.7766 zlotys) (Reporting by Alan Charlish, editing by Louise Heavens)