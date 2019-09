MOVES-Macquarie Capital Securities makes three appointments in Japan

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital Securities Ltd, the institutional equities unit of Macquarie Group, on Wednesday named three new hires in its equity capital solutions team in Japan.

Madoka Matsushita, Hirofumi Nakano and Natsuno Munakata join Macquarie from Deutsche Bank.

Matsushita will join as managing director. Nakano has been named associate director and will serve as a senior originator of equity capital market transactions and equity syndicate.

Munakata will focus on structuring of equity-related products, and origination, the company said. (Reporting by C Nivedita in Bengaluru)