Macquarie issues 500 mln pound green loan

LONDON, June 13 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group has issued a 500 million pound ($667 million) green loan as a part of a wider 2 billion pound loan issue, Australia’s largest investment bank said on Wednesday.

As governments and companies seek to meet global targets to cut greenhouse gas emissions and combat climate change, investor appetite has risen for so-called green loans and bonds.

Both are used to fund projects which have clear environmental benefits, such as renewable energy, low-carbon transport or sustainable buildings.

Macquarie said there was particularly strong interest for its loan from Asia.

Macquarie also said it is the first financial institution to issue a green loan under green loan principles developed by the Asia Pacific Loan Market Association (APLMA) in March.

Under APLMA’s principles, a green loan’s proceeds have to fund green projects that provide clear environmental benefits.