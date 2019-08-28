Australia's Macquarie finalises $675 mln raising -sources

SYDNEY, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has finalised its A$1 billion ($675 million) capital raising at A$120 a share after the deal was closed to international investors early on Thursday, according to three people with direct knowledge of the matter.

The non-underwritten deal had a price guidance of A$118 to A$123.50 and the shares are due to resume trading on Thursday.

Macquarie said on Wednesday that the capital would be used to ramp up investment and take advantage of expected asset price growth in renewable energy, infrastructure and tech. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Scott Murdoch; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)