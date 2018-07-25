FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 25, 2018 / 10:39 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Australia's Macquarie appoints Shemara Wikramanayake as CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd said on Thursday it would appoint Shemara Wikramanayake as chief executive and managing director, to replace incumbent Nicholas Moore.

Wikramanayake would be moving on from her current role as boss of Macquarie’s asset management arm, the company said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting.

Macquarie also said that its operating groups were “performing well” during the first quarter of fiscal 2019, and that operating group contribution during the quarter was up from the previous year. It maintained that it expected fiscal 2019 results to be in line with the previous year. (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
