UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie appoints Shemara Wikramanayake as CEO, maintains FY guidance

July 26 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd, Australia’s biggest investment bank, said on Thursday it would appoint Shemara Wikramanayake as chief executive and managing director to replace Nicholas Moore, who is retiring, and maintained its full-year earnings guidance.

Wikramanayake currently heads Macquarie’s asset management arm.

Macquarie also said in a statement ahead of its annual general meeting that its operating groups were “performing well” during the first quarter of fiscal 2019 ended June 30, and that operating group contribution during the quarter was up from the previous year.

It maintained that it expected fiscal 2019 results to be in line with the previous year’s record profit.

Macquarie’s capital markets-facing businesses, which includes commodities, experienced strong trading conditions across most markets, the bank said. It added that debt capital markets activity was lower compared to the prior corresponding period.

Its mortgage portfolio - a staple business for Australian banks - saw 5 percent growth from three months earlier.

Macquarie hiked home loan rates in early July without providing a reason, despite the country’s official rate remaining steady.

Macquarie, which has largely remained unscathed by an inquiry into Australia’s financial sector, said earlier this month its wealth management advisers would stop taking commissions for selling the company’s products, a practice widely expected to be outlawed following the inquiry.

Last month, it had said it would merge its private bank and wealth business units to focus on wealthy clients, joining other banks looking to reduce their exposure to the scandal-hit advice industry.