July 10, 2018 / 2:22 PM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Macquarie appoints three new members to commodities group

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 10 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd said it appointed three senior contributors to its cash equities business within the commodities and global markets group.

The company appointed Alex Goodman as managing director and head of U.S. cash trading, Maynard Um as a senior research analyst and Marc Racioppo as an ADR trader and specialist in Asian equities.

Goodman has previously held senior trading positions at Citigroup Inc and Bank of America Corp, while Um joined the firm from Wells Fargo Securities.

Racioppo, who will report to Goodman, has previously worked with Jefferies. (Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru)

