May 15, 2020 / 10:04 AM / Updated an hour ago

MOVES-Macquarie hires Australia's former US ambassador as infrastructure adviser

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group hired Australia’s former treasurer and ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, as special adviser, the Sydney-based financial conglomerate said on Friday.

Hockey, who lives in Washington, would “support Macquarie’s infrastructure activities in the Americas, including our expanding renewable energy business,” a spokeswoman said.

Hockey served as ambassador to the United States from 2016 until January 2020 and was Australia’s Treasurer under two Liberal-National coalition governments before that.

Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Edmund Blair

