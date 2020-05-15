MOVES-Macquarie hires Australia's former US ambassador as infrastructure adviser

SYDNEY, May 15 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group hired Australia’s former treasurer and ambassador to the United States, Joe Hockey, as special adviser, the Sydney-based financial conglomerate said on Friday.

Hockey, who lives in Washington, would “support Macquarie’s infrastructure activities in the Americas, including our expanding renewable energy business,” a spokeswoman said.

Hockey served as ambassador to the United States from 2016 until January 2020 and was Australia’s Treasurer under two Liberal-National coalition governments before that.