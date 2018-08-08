Macquarie mulls options for gas network Open Grid Europe -sources

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Macquarie is considering strategic options for its stake in Open Grid Europe (OGE), Germany’s top gas transmission system operator, which could be valued at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.22 billion) in a potential sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and could result in a stake sale or in Macquarie keeping its shareholding, the people said.

One of the sources said that the investment committee of the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4) fund would meet next month to discuss the investment and likely take a decision on its future.

Macquarie, and co-investors British Columbia Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Munich Re declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.