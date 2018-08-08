FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Financials
August 8, 2018 / 12:35 PM / Updated an hour ago

Macquarie mulls options for gas network Open Grid Europe -sources

Arno Schuetze, Christoph Steitz

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Macquarie is considering strategic options for its stake in Open Grid Europe (OGE), Germany’s top gas transmission system operator, which could be valued at about 4.5 billion euros ($5.22 billion) in a potential sale, three people familiar with the matter said.

The deliberations are at an early stage and could result in a stake sale or in Macquarie keeping its shareholding, the people said.

One of the sources said that the investment committee of the Macquarie European Infrastructure Fund 4 (MEIF4) fund would meet next month to discuss the investment and likely take a decision on its future.

Macquarie, and co-investors British Columbia Investment Management, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Munich Re declined to comment or were not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 0.8626 euros Editing by Maria Sheahan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.