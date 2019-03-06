MOVES-Macquarie hires new EMEA head of physical crude oil trading

LONDON, March 6 (Reuters) -

* Australian investment bank Macquarie Group has hired Paul Brewster to head physical crude oil trading for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, sources familiar with the matter said.

* Brewster was previously at Litasco, the trading arm of Russian oil producer Lukoil, for six years trading Urals crude and prior to that at Morgan Stanley, where he also traded crude.

* The sources said he is due to start later this year and will be based in Geneva, Switzerland.

* Macquarie entered physical oil trading in 2017 when it bought the oil business of commodity trader Cargill.

* Macquarie did not respond immediately to a request for comment. (Reporting by Julia Payne Editing by David Goodman)