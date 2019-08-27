UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie Group sees 10% rise in H1 profit, lower full-year result

(Adds details)

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on Wednesday forecast a 10% rise in its first-half net profit, but said it still expected its annual result to be slightly down on last year.

The Sydney-based bank said in a statement it “currently expects the 1H20 result to be up approximately 10% on the 1H19 result but down on a strong 2H19.”

“While the impact of future market conditions makes forecasting difficult, we continue to expect the Group’s result for FY20 to be slightly down on FY19,” it added.

The investment bank also said it would raise capital through a non-underwritten institutional placement of A$1 billion ($675.4 million) and a share purchase plan.

In May, Macquarie warned of a weaker year ahead even as it reported record earnings driven by asset sales and double-digit profit from its trading and investments units.

At the time, Chief Executive Officer Shemara Wikramanayake told analysts in an earnings call that favourable conditions were unlikely to be repeated in full year 2020, without elaborating.

Macquarie also reiterated its guidance for a slightly lower profit for 2020 last month while unveiling plans to dismantle its shrinking financing unit Capital and Asset Finance, once a key driver of profitability. ($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin)