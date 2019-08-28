Australia's Macquarie raises minimum A$1 bln targeted in bookbuild - sources

Aug 28 (Reuters) - Australian investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd has met its minimum capital raising of A$1 billion ($675.40 million), two sources said on Wednesday.

The offer will be priced between A$118 and A$123.50 per share and is open until 5pm Sydney time for domestic investors. The transaction will remain open Wednesday night for European and U.S. investors and the final price and amount raised will be announced by the bank on Thursday.