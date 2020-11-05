Australia's Macquarie sees first ever loss in investment banking unit, beats 1H21 guidance

FILE PHOTO: A pedestrian stands near the logo of Australia's biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd which adorns a wall on the outside of their Sydney office headquarters in central Sydney, Australia, July 18, 2017. Picture taken July 18, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray

SYDNEY (Reuters) - Australian financial conglomerate Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX on Friday reported its first-half profit dropped by nearly a third due to delayed deals and a rise in impairment charges that led to the first loss ever in its investment banking unit.

The country’s largest investment bank and investment manager said market conditions would remain challenging due to the coronavirus pandemic, as it reported net profit for the first half of fiscal 2021 had been better than its own guidance.

Group profit for the period fell to A$985 million from a record A$1.46 billion a year earlier. That was 32% lower but better than the 35% expectation it set in September.

Macquarie Capital, the company’s deal making arm, swung to a net loss of A$189 million ($137.38 million) from a net profit of A$221 million last year, the unit’s first ever loss as lower M&A fees and lower gains on sales were unable to offset higher loan impairment charges.

The pandemic-induced economic slowdown hurt sales of proprietary investments and those held by its funds, while a slowdown in global M&A activity also pushed fees lower.

Credit Suisse analysts noted that “while the 1H21 result was pre-guided and slightly ahead, the continued lack of guidance for FY21 together with increasing negative commentary around the outlook for markets-facing businesses are likely to be considered negatively by the market”.

The deterioration in economic conditions also weighed on credit and other impairment charges, which climbed to A$447 million from A$139 million year ago.

The Sydney-based firm said market conditions are likely to remain challenging but refrained from providing any guidance for fiscal 2021.

The company slashed its interim dividend to A$1.35 per share from A$2.50 year ago.