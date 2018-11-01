Australia's Macquarie Group H1 profit up 5 pct, FY19 guidance upped

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group Ltd said its first half profit rose 5 percent as solid performance by its commodities, markets and capital arms offset declines in its asset management and corporate finance divisions, adding that it expected fiscal 2019 results to be 10 percent higher than last year.

Australia’s biggest investment bank said on Friday its net profit for the six months to Sept. 30 rose to A$1.31 billion ($943.72 million) from A$1.25 billion a year ago. That was broadly in line with the A$1.32 billion average of forecasts by four analysts polled by Reuters.

The bank declared an interim dividend of A$2.15 per share, up from A$2.05 last year. ($1 = 1.3881 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Kevin Liffey)