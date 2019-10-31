Australia's Macquarie Group posts 11.2% rise in interim profit

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd on Friday posted a better-than-forecast 11.2% rise in its first-half net profit, but reiterated a weak outlook for fiscal 2020 citing unfavorable market conditions and regulatory uncertainty.

Profit for the six months ending Sept. 30 rose to A$1.46 billion ($1.01 billion) from A$1.31 billion a year earlier. The bank had earlier this year forecast profit growth of 10% in the interim period.

The bank declared an interim dividend of A$2.50 a share, up from A$2.15 last year.