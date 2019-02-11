Financials
February 11, 2019 / 9:54 PM / 2 days ago

Australia's Macquarie Group sees FY profit up 15 pct

1 Min Read

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Australia’s largest investment bank Macquarie Group on Tuesday said it expects its full year profit to be 15 percent higher than a year ago.

The company also released third-quarter results in which it said the profit contribution of the company’s core “annuity-style businesses” in the quarter was slightly higher than a year ago. Macquarie’s common equity tier 1 capital ratio as at Dec. 31 was 10.8 percent. (Reporting by Nikhil Kurian Nainan in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates and David Gregorio)

