Australia's Macquarie posts 10.6% rise in annual profit

May 7 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group reported a 10.6% rise in annual profit, as its commodities trading arm benefited from a surge in electricity prices driven by winter storms in U.S. states in February that knocked out power for millions.

Profit attributable for the year ended March 31 rose to A$3.02 billion ($2.35 billion) from A$2.73 billion a year ago, the financial conglomerate said on Friday.