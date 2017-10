Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australia’s biggest investment bank Macquarie Group Ltd beat expectations on Friday by posting a record first-half profit, boosted by performance fees.

Net profit jumped 19 percent to A$1.25 billion ($957.75 million), beating the average A$1.14 billion forecast of analysts according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. ($1 = 1.3051 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Shashwat Pradhan in Bengaluru; editing by Byron Kaye, G Crosse)