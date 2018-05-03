UPDATE 1-Australia's Macquarie Group posts record FY profit, beats forecast

(Adds segment performance, background)

May 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Group on Friday posted a record annual profit, beating expectations with a strong performance at its asset management and banking services arms, and declared a dividend up 14 percent from the previous year.

Net profit rose 15 percent, well ahead of the investment bank’s February projection for a 10 percent rise in annual profit, driven by growth in its annuity-style businesses and capital markets businesses.

Macquarie said the group’s result for fiscal 2019 was expected to be broadly in line with fiscal 2018.

Macquarie, Australia’s biggest investment bank, makes money from M&A advisory and fees and trading shares, currency and oil. It also collects fees based on the performance of its global funds, which has proved to be a less volatile source of income.

Macquarie said it would pay an interim dividend of A$3.20 per share, up 14 percent from the prior year.

Net profit jumped 15.3 percent to A$2.56 billion ($1.93 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with A$2.22 billion a year ago. This was above an average forecast of A$2.48 billion from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Its asset management arm posted a 10 percent jump in profit to A$1.69 billion, Macquarie said in a statement.

The profit contribution from its banking and financial services division rose to A$560 million, from A$513 million last year.

Updating the market on its A$1 billion share buyback programme announced last year, Macquarie said the programme remained in place, but no buying had occurred during the second half of the fiscal year.

Macquarie shares have risen rapidly over the past few months and hit a record high earlier this week, brushing off concerns stemming from a powerful inquiry into Australia’s scandal-hit financial sector that has led to damaging revelations of misconduct. ($1 = 1.3284 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; editing by Himani Sarkar and Chris Reese)