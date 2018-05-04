UPDATE 2-Australia's Macquarie beats expectations with record profit

* Record $1.9 bln year profit helped by asset management & banking

* Beats expectations and declares record dividend

* Shares jump to record high (Adds portfolio manager comment, recasts with background, shares)

By Paulina Duran

SYDNEY, May 4 (Reuters) - Australia’s Macquarie Group delivered a record annual profit and dividend on Friday, beating expectations as higher fees and commissions from its asset management unit helped offset weakness in its financial markets business.

The country’s biggest investment bank booked a loss on its controversial investment in NYSE-listed Macquarie Infrastructure Fund (MIC) but still managed to grow earnings from asset management.

“That large impairment charge in MIC was taken above the line and that says a lot about the quality of the result,” said Matthew Ryland, a portfolio manager at Greencape Capital, which holds Macquarie shares.

Such writedowns can often be presented as one-off charges but Macquarie took the hit as part of its result.

“They are confident in the future and their balance sheet position”, he said.

Net profit rose 15 percent to A$2.56 billion ($1.9 billion) for the year ended March 31, Macquarie said, beating its own 10 percent growth projection and an average forecast of A$2.48 billion from 13 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company said earnings for the current fiscal year would be broadly in line with 2017-2018. It announced a record interim dividend of A$3.20 per share, up 14 percent.

Macquarie shares jumped almost 3 percent after the result to a record high of A$110.95, while the broader market was 0.3 lower.

Dubbed the “millionaire’s factory” due to the salaries of its most successful executives, the Sydney-based bank makes money from M&A advisory and fees and trading commodities such as shares, currency and oil.

Its biggest-earning asset management unit also collects fees based on the performance of its global funds, which are meant to be a less volatile source of income.

MIC IMPAIRMENT

MIC unexpectedly cut dividends by 30 percent in February after one of its five businesses lost key clients, prompting a group of investors led by New York-based Moab Capital to demand a reshuffle of the fund’s board.

The fund has lost 40 percent of its market value since then, with disgruntled investors claiming the fund manager has misled them and is funnelling hundreds of millions of dollars in fees to the parent, Moab director Michael Rothenberg told Reuters.

Macquarie, which manages MIC on behalf of shareholders as part of its A$495 billion asset management business, took a A$191 million impairment expense on its investments, largely driven by its MIC holdings. Despite the hit, the unit posted a 10 percent jump in profit to A$1.69 billion.

It issued a response on Wednesday disputing the claims and urging investors to vote for all directors at the shareholder meeting on May 16.

The profit contribution from its banking and financial services division also rose to A$560 million, from A$513 million the previous year.

The contribution of its commodities and global markets unit fell 6 percent to A$910 million, as a year of low market volatility and tight credit spreads hurt its financial markets business.

The company said it had A$4.2 billion in excess capital and said its A$1 billion share buyback programme announced last year remained in place. ($1 = 1.3284 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Stephen Coates)