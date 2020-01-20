Financials
January 20, 2020

Macquarie Group closes 90 mln euro debt investment in Spanish solar portfolio

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Debt Investment Solutions (MIDIS), part of Macquarie Group, has closed a 90 million euro ($100 million) debt investment in a portfolio of Spanish solar farms, it said on Monday.

The portfolio is owned by Spanish solar developer Grupo T-Solar and includes 23 ground-mounted solar farms in Spain with a a combined capacity of 127 megawatts.

The investment was made through 18-year, fixed-rate senior secured bonds. MIDIS said it was the single largest lender in Grupo T-Solar’s 568 million euro portfolio refinancing. ($1 = 0.9023 euros) (Reporting by Nina Chestney Editing by David Goodman )

