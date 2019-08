Aug 12 (Reuters) - Australian broadcaster Nine Entertainment Co Holdings Ltd said on Monday it has offered to buy Macquarie Media Ltd for an enterprise value of A$275.4 million ($186.80 million).

The broadcaster said it would buy Macquarie Media through its unit Fairfax Media Ltd in an all-cash offer valued at A$1.46 per Macquarie share. ($1 = 1.4743 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru Editing by Bill Rigby)