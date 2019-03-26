MOVES-Macquarie’s head of corporate credit trading Dobson to retire

NEW YORK, March 26 (LPC) - Macquarie’s head of corporate credit trading Bill Dobson is retiring. His last day is Friday.

“It’s been a great career in the loan market and I’ve enjoyed my time at the different firms I worked at, and all the investors and colleagues that I worked with,” Dobson said.

Adam Hoffman is now head of loan trading, continuing to report to Andy Stock, co-head of sales and trading, Americas, according to two people familiar with the role. Hoffman joined the bank last year.

A Macquarie spokesperson declined to comment.

Dobson joined the bank in 2016 as head of corporate credit trading responsible for trading leveraged loans and high-yield bonds, according to a Macquarie news release announcing his hiring.

He previously served as co-head of US loan trading at Deutsche Bank, according to the news release. Before that he worked at Goldman Sachs and Wachovia. (Reporting by Kristen Haunss; Editing By Michelle Sierra and Jon Methven)