Green Investment Group, EnBW partner with JERA on Taiwanese wind project

LONDON, March 9 (Reuters) - Macquarie’s Green Investment Group (GIG) and EnBW Energie Baden-Württemberg AG have reached an agreement with Japanese utility JERA to join in developing Taiwan’s Formosa 3 offshore wind farm.

JERA now holds a 43.75% stake in the project. The Green Investment Group holds 31.25% and EnBW holds 25%.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Formosa 3 is an offshore wind project off the central-western coast of Taiwan. It has three separate sites which have a total capacity of 2 gigawatts.

The project secured approval after an environmental impact assessment in 2018.

JERA’s entry into Formosa 3 follows previous partnerships on the Formosa 1 and Formosa 2 offshore wind projects.

“Taiwan is fast becoming Asia’s foremost offshore wind market,” said Mark Dooley, global head of the Green Investment Group. (Reporting by Nina Chestney; Editing by Edmund Blair)