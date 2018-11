Nov 9 (Reuters) - Macquarie Capital on Friday named Fokke Eijsink as a managing director and head of its Benelux M&A advisory business.

Eijsink, who joins from Lazard, will be based in Amsterdam and report to Rainer Langel, head of Macquarie’s European advisory business in Frankfurt.

Macquarie Capital is the advisory, capital markets and principal investment arm of Sydney-based Macquarie Group . (Reporting by Mary Ann Alapatt in Bengaluru; Editing by James Emmanuel)